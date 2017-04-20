Triplestar College takes top two places at contest

A dance school in the Pocklington and district area had Unstoppable success during an event in Middlesbrough.

Triplestar College of Performing Arts, based at Shiptonthorpe, saw its associate dancers from its performance focused division achieve first and second place in the Modern Troupes section at the Unstoppable Dance Competition.

This was the first time that the Triplestar Associates have performed in a troupe competition.

Creative director and principal Emma Bailey-Hague said: “This is such a fantastic achievement for our Triplestar Associates and I am thrilled by their focus, energy, dedication and performance which went on to see them perform in the judge’s choice Showcase in the evening which is a testament to their hard work.

“The Triplestar Associates programme is an exciting performance-focused division of Triplestar College of Performing Arts.

“It’s designed specifically to nurture emerging talent in the field of performing arts and to provide as many diverse opportunities as possible to showcase its members.

“Our associates’ experiences include performing at Her Majesty’s Theatre in the West End of London.

“Our next big competition is the Shining Stars Dance Festival in Cleckheaton on Saturday 29 April where our award-winning troupe are hopeful to be successful again.”

Visit www.triplestarcollege.co.uk to find out more information about Triplestar.