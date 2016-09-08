Trio spent their summer creating a play area at a primary school

A trio of former pupils dedicated their summer to creating a new play area for children at Melbourne Community Primary School.

Friends Ellie Quail, Joseph Wallis and Melanie Sissons spent their summer sprucing up a unused piece of land at the primary school to give current pupils full use of the space.

The trio, who have just started Woldgate School, signed up to the Lifestyle project by Humberside Police and got to work.

Proud mum Karen Quail said: “They started on the first week of the six week holidays and have spent a lot of the summer weeding the area and putting it all together.

“They decided that they wanted to renovate this area and make it a great space for the children to enjoy.”

The trio held a bake sale to raise money and have been asking for donations which they have recycled to put together the play area.

Ellie, Joseph and Melanie received help from their parents and family over the six weeks to put together the new play area and any left over money will be donated to the Friends of Melbourne Community Primary School Group.

A plaque will be fitted to go alongside the new area.

Karen added: “They have received donations of unused play area sets from gardens and they have bought wind chimes and various things with the money they raised.

“They have all put a lot of hard work and effort into making the new area. We are all very proud and we think they should be recognised for their work,”

The Lifestyle project aims to increase the amount of positive contact between Humberside Police and young people, offering a refreshing and challenging alternative to summer boredom, which will benefit the youngsters and their communities.