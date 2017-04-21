Tributes paid to much-loved Maggie

A Pocklington woman who was a fearless advocate for women’s rights and Pocklington Cinema’s first female projectionist has died aged 67.

Tributes have flooded in as many paid their respects to Margaret Gott, nee Roper, who died suddenly at home on April 5 of a brain aneurysm.

Maggie, as she was known, married Alan Gott on January 4, 1968, at Pocklington Registry Office. The pair had worked the morning pulling turnips before tying the knot at lunch and heading to the cinema to see The Wizard of Oz and Tom Thumb in the afternoon for their honeymoon before going back to work the next day. They went on to have two sons, Daniel and Steven.

Maggie became the first female projectionist at Pocklington Cinema and the story ran in the Pocklington Post.

Maggie hit the headlines again in the 1990s when she was the first woman elected to the committee of Pocklington Working Men’s Club and Institute Union – a decade before full rights had been granted to women in the union.

Her son, Daniel Gott, said: “She was a fearless advocate for women’s rights throughout her entire life.”

A proprietor of The Triangle Club, from 1999 to 2007, Maggie supported many bands. Maggie has worked as a barmaid at The Oddfellows Arms, The Black Bull, and the CIU club as well as a cook at the Pocklington Grammar School. “She had boundless energy and a strong maternal instinct which ensured she took part in many activities for children, volunteering to help with many school trips both at Pocklington Junior and C of E infant schools, in addition to organising walks and camping trips for local children on her own initiative,” said Daniel.

In her younger years Maggie was recognised by her long hair, riding her children round in and old fashioned butcher bike. More recently she will have been seen in her mobility scooter spending time with her many godchildren.

She also raised funds for Children in Need and spent time knitting for a charity helping Syrian refugees

Daniel added: “Tributes have been pouring in for her from all sections of the community, with many highlighting that she was a great character, or even ‘an institution’ of Pocklington. You don’t have to go far in Pocklington to find people who have a story about Maggie, that’s for sure!”

The funeral is on Wednesday April 26 at 2:30pm at Burnby Hall, followed by drinks and food at the CIU club. Donations to Wold’s Wonders Theatre group. The family encourage those attending the funeral the don their gladrags and send her out in style.