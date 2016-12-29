Tributes paid to 'brilliant' and 'brave' police officer

Tributes have been pouring in to a "much-loved" police officer from Pocklington who has left behind "an incredible legacy."

PC Suzanne Asquith, of North Yorkshire Police, has been described as "intelligent and articulate, and a bloody good cop".

She has died more than four years after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Suzanne had been a police officer for about 12 years when she was diagnosed, putting her out of front line action. But she wanted to ensure she remained an active part of North Yorkshire Police.

In 2013 she undertook a project to review the force's Youth Engagement Programme and look at how it could be developed and expanded. North Yorkshire Police’s Lifestyle Challenge 2013 and Rock Challenge 2014 quickly followed and have run to great success every year since.

Earlier this year, Suzanne was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for her services to policing and youth engagement.

She also received the gold Inspiration Award at the 2015 North Yorkshire Police Awards.

Deputy Chief Constable, Tim Madwick, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear colleague, PC Suzanne Asquith, following a battle with cancer.

“Suzanne was an officer which any police service in UK would have been proud to have had as part of their team. She could inspire, make things happen and was such a positive personality.

“She was well-known for her dedication to working with young people in York and across North Yorkshire and leaves behind an incredible legacy.

“She was a much-loved and valued colleague to all within North Yorkshire Police and will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with her husband, children, friends and family at this very sad time. A book of condolences has been set up for any colleagues who wish to leave a personal message of condolence.”

She has been described as 'brave', 'brilliant' and 'truly remarkable' by her first sergeant Mike Stubbs.

He added: " She was intelligent and articulate, and a bloody good cop."

"It is impossible for me to think of her without smiling - she was funny and quick-witted, and brought laughter wherever she went."