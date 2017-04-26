Tributes flood in for former Pock mayor

A former mayor and police inspector in Pocklington who spent more than 30 years serving the town has passed away aged 91.

James Dempster, known as Jim, moved to Pocklington from his hometown of Glasgow and met the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) Esther Giles.

The pair, who married at Pocklington Church in 1949, met after Jim moved to the Pocklington from his home town of Glasgow after applying for the East Riding Constabulary.

Their paths crossed as she worked as an administration officer at Pocklington police station.

Retiring from the force, Jim was elected onto Pocklington Town Council and was mayor on two separate occasions from 1987 to 88 and 1991 to 1992 .

His son, Michael, said: “He served Pocklington in varying capacities for over 30 years. He cared about Pocklington and not politics and would stand his ground for his beliefs.”

Jim was also a trustee for Pocklington Football Club for 40 years.

Michael added: “Jim was a loving husband to Peggy who sadly passed away 11th April 2016, dad to Alan and Michael and great granddad to Luci, Owen, Bradley, Jack and Hollie.

“Jim was a caring and supportive father who enjoyed pottering in his greenhouse and garden. He enjoyed holidays with his family and then later exploring different countries with Peggy.”

He moved into William Wilberforce Care Home, Pocklington in November 2016 where he passed away peacefully on Thursday April 20.

Current Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr David Sykes, worked alongside Jim when he first joined the town council.

He said: “I served with him and he was very committed to the council.

“I didn’t know him extremely well but he was always very helpful and his knowledge of the council and the area was deep. He was experienced – I learned a lot from him. Jim was at the forefront of any opportunity that could benefit the town.”

A funeral service will be held at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, on Thursday May 4 at 1pm followed by a gathering at The Feathers Hotel.