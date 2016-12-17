Tree donated to primary school

Excited pupils at Bishop Wilton Primary School have been decorating their new Christmas tree.

Every year, ahead of the Christmas period, a tree is donated to the school from Lord Halifax’s Estate at Garrowby.

A spokesman at the school said: “The pupils have decorated the tree themselves and it looks amazing.

“We have many exciting events happening in the run-up to Christmas, including a Christmas party, a disco, and a school nativity which is ‘Super Star’ this year.

“Pupils at the school will also take part in a Christmas Tree Festival, Christingle and Carols, and go on a pantomime outing.

“We would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas from Bishop Wilton Primary School.”

l Visit www.bishopwiltonprimaryschool.co.uk to find out more about the primary school, including the Toddler Time sessions on Wednesday mornings.