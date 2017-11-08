UPDATED: Pedestrian, aged 86, dies after collision with van in Pocklington

An elderly man has died after being in collision with a van earlier today in east Yorkshire

Humberside Police confirmed the 86 year-old suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the incident on The Balk at Pocklington.

At around 11.15 am today (Wednesday) there had been a collision between him and a white Mercedes Sprinter van near to Sainsbury's.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101 reference log 159 08/11/17.