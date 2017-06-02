The sky’s the limit for Wilberfoss teenager Joel

Flying high is a Wilberfoss teenager who is raising money to take part in the gliding world championships next year.

Joel Hallewell, 15, has been selected to train for Team GB in aerobatics but needs £6,000 to compete at this high level.

Joel Hallewell

Joel, a pupil at Woldgate School, and currently trains at Wolds Gliding Club in Pocklington.

His mum Andrea explained: “Since going solo on his 14th birthday, the youngest age possible, he has taken up glider aerobatics, and has competed nationally with great success.

“Only last weekend he competed in the Dan Smith Trophy, a national competition held at the London Gliding Club in Dunstable, and won the trophy for excellence in gliding by finishing 1st in his level of sports.

“It is worth mentioning that in this competition he was up against world and national champions - including a member of the Czech aerobatics team, who he beat - and he still finished 4th overall.

“Consequently, he has been selected to train with the Great British team with a view to competing in the world championships in 2018, making him one of the youngest ever.”

She added: “We are currently embarking on a sponsorship campaign to try and raise enough funds to make this dream possible for him. We need to raise £6,000 to enable him to train and further develop his talent. He has been offered a chance to go to Sweden in the summer, once he has finished his GCSEs, to train alongside their national team.

“The money will go towards his costs of flying/training and transportation nationally and internationally.”

Joel was described as a “remarkably talented young pilot” by his aerobatics coach and numerous flying members of Wolds Gliding Club.

Andrea continued: “I’m sure you’ll agree, that in the ‘Xbox’ generation, it is remarkable to see someone so young, achieve so much so soon. That goes to show how committed he is to this.

Anyone that would like to donate to Joel’s fundraising can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Joelhallewellaerobatics?utm_id=92&utm_term=XKVqd98PG