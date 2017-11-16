Tractors to hit a Holme run

Holme on Spalding Moor’s Annual Tinsel Time Tractor Run will take place on Sunday 3 December.

Residents are being urged to come long and enjoy the start of the festive spectacle which starts at 10am, or take in the sights when the tractors return to Holme at around 1.30pm.

The run, which starts at Back Lane, is raising much-needed funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

It will be making its way through a number of villages and Pocklington before returning for some well earned food.

The tractors will travel down Sands Lane to the A163 Selby Road and High Street before travelling along the A614.

The festive convoy, complete with collection buckets, will travel through Everingham (10.30am), Bielby (10.35am), Allerthorpe (10.55), Pocklington (11am), Thornton (11.50am), Melbourne (12.05pm), East Cottingwith (12.20pm), Ellerton (12.30pm), Aughton (12.35pm), Laytham (12.50pm), Seaton Ross (1pm) before heading back to Holme.

Any tractor owners wishing to enter the run still have time to register.

If you took part in the event last year please contact Alan Thackray on 07966 423551 to book your place on the run.

If you would like to take your tractor on the run for the first time please call Angela Hammond on 07709 106671.

Registering early is vital so organisers can book the catering in advance, drivers cannot just turn up on the day.