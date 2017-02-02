Towns to benefit from £700,000 to promote cycling

Almost £700,000 has been secured to help promote walking and cycling in schools and businesses in the East Riding.

The Department for Transport confirmed that East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s bid was successful.

The £60 million Access Fund offers to help fund sustainable transport initiatives, which can improve access to jobs, skills, training and education.

The new funding will support the council’s Get Active East Riding Project, which will run over three years between 2017 and 2020 and will be based in Beverley, Bridlington, Driffield and Goole.

Key elements of the project include the creation of new bike libraries, providing free or low-cost cycle loans in schools and businesses, cycle maintenance events and training to provide a community resource.

It will also work with schools to increase the number of pupils walking and cycling, cutting car journeys from the school run.

The funding will also be used to pay for targeted road safety initiatives to reduce the number of injuries to vulnerable road users and to help repair and maintain existing footways and cycle routes in busy areas.

Councillor Andy Burton, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, highways and transportation, said: “The council’s continued success in winning additional funding for projects has allowed for the improvement of the transport network in spite of the challenging financial times.

“This latest bid will support activities designed to increase the proportion of journeys made on foot or by bike and to improve the safety of those most vulnerable on our roads.”

The total project will cost £1.4 million, with the remaining funding coming from local public and private sector partners.