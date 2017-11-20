Town council festive event’s added vroom

This year’s Festival of Christmas, organised by Pocklington Town Council, will take place on Wednesday 6 December.

Set up along the main street, the event starts at 5pm with Santa making his way through town to his grotto at All Saints Church (with a little help from the Pocklington Lions).

There will be good selection of stalls, fairground rides for the kids, and a variety of food and drinks available.

There will also be Pocklington Infants School Choir (5pm), St Mary’s and St Joseph Catholic School Choir (5.30pm) and Forgotten Voices Choir (6pm) at the arts centre.

Then, on stage in the town, the Pocklington Rock Choir will be performing along with The Pokies duo.

This year, Be Wiser Insurance, sponsors of the Paul Bird Motorsport Be Wiser British Superbike Team, will be part of the festivities.

Jon and Paula from JJP Print on George Street have been the team’s official photographers for a number of years and have arranged for the team to bring one of the Be Wiser Ducati Race Bikes.

A town council spokesman said: “We will be welcoming back the team from Minster FM (sponsored by Sweet Move).

“A big thank you to the team at The Soapy Group who will be helping out with all the staging and sound this year.

“The event runs until 9pm.”