Town 3rds pegged back by strong Bishopthorpe side

Pocklington Town 3rds came away from the tough York Reserve Division B trip to Bishopthorpe United Reserves with a 2-2 draw.

And despite the disappointment of only claiming the one point, Town can take a lot of confidence from an excellent team performance on a heavy pitch against much more experienced opponents.

Pock made a good start and a pass from Carl Brewer on three minutes played in Tom Knowles down the right wing for a run into the Bish area but the squared pull-back failed to pick out any runners and the chance was cleared.

The hosts replied with a speculative effort from 40 yards that needed great foot work from Pock keeper Ben Rawlings to get back and tip over the goal-bound effort.

With chances falling to Jack Holman and Sam Parkinson, good Bish defending prevented Town from taking the lead but the visitors finally took the lead on 26 minutes when United managed to clear a Pock corner to the back of their area.

Knowles latched onto the loose ball and cut inside three defenders before letting rip with a screamer that flew into the top corner.

United levelled two minutes later when a long ball to the forward ended up rolling through to Rawlings but the combination of a bad bounce and poor technique allowed the effort to go under Town’s keeper and over the line.

Good Town passing between Alex Cutts, Knowles and Holman set up a shooting chance that flew over as the half ended all square but with both teams looking to secure the win as the second half progressed.

A cross from Holman on 47 minutes fell to Parkinson on the edge of the area and it needed a brilliant save from the United keeper to prevent the swerving effort from hitting the back of the net, Dan Croft unable to force home the loose ball from close range.

Croft saw his angled drive tipped over by the Bish keeper following good approach play and cutting inside the right-back, while a Parkinson header was easily gathered.

After a foul on Holman on 68 minutes, Cutts’ free-kick into the area was flicked on by Holman and despite the defender trying to clear, he could only assist the ball into the net to put Pock 2-1 up

United came right back at Pock again and levelled again within two minutes when they were awarded a free-kick 30 yards out and after a scramble the ball was forced home from close range to make it 2-2.

The addition of Jon Parsons and Elliott Russell off the bench gave Pock fresh legs and impetus to their attacks.

Ryan Gargett was unable to keep his finish on target when he picked up a Holman corner and Parkinsons cross along the six-yard line just eluded Parsons run as the final whistle blew on a hard-earned but frustrating draw for a Town team who had won eight league games in a row before last Saturday.

The man of the match award went to centre-back Marty Garget for an excellent performance at the heart of the Town defence but there were also great contributions from Ryan Gargett, Alex Cutts and Ben Potter to provide a defensive platform.

This Saturday the lads travel to take on Tockwith Reserves and will be looking to get all three points to keep their promotion push on track, players to meet at the club at 12.15 pm.