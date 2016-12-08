Tour-ific news for Pocklington

“Absolutely fantastic” – that is how the news has been received following the announcement that the Tour de Yorkshire will sprint through Pocklington for the first time.

For the last two years the route narrowly missed out Pocklington as cyclists travelled through Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge.

Mayor of Pocklington Cllr David Sykes said: “We are very much looking forward to the Tour de Yorkshire comine to town. It will benefit lots of businesses and will boost tourism.

“We have waited for this for a long time to get it coming through Pocklington.

“I’m sure people will turn out to see it. A lot of people went to Market Weighton the last two years and I think it will be reversed this year with a lot of people coming to Pocklington.”

Pocklington has a long association with cycling dating back to the 19th century. The town is well known in cycling clubs as the home of an early cycling pioneer, George Herbert Stancer, who was born in Pocklington in 1878.

He became a British record holder tricyclist in the 1890s, and later broke the London to Brighton tandem record. He went on to become one of the country’s top cycling journalists.

Newly appointed councillor and keen cyclist Jo Green said: “I’m delighted that it’s coming. I think it’s a great opportunity for local people to see some world-class sportspeople for free.

“I also think we should look to minimise the disruption for the people who don’t enjoy it. I hope that people will get into the spirit of things and that we will decorate the town like many others have previously.”

Cllr Green also hopes that it will create an interest in cycling at all levels such as cycling to work or for enjoyment not just for sport.

Val French, Breeze area coordinator, which is a women’s cycling group in Pocklington and the surrounding area, is delighted that the Tour is coming to Pocklingon and hopes it will help boost interest in the sport.

She said: “The Tour de Yorkshire coming to Pocklington is absolutely fantastic news, not just for Pocklington but for the whole area and for all of us passionate about cycling. We live in a beautiful area and this will once again put us on the map. Cycling continues to grow in popularity and the Pocklington area boasts a number of cycling groups including two Breeze Ladies groups, Barmby Moor’s now well known Pink Ladies and a new group Pocklington Breezers. The Tour passing through our lovely market town will further inspire people to get out on their bikes.”