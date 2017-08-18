Top local offers on the card

A loyalty card scheme has launched in Pocklington to encourage more people to shop local.

The Love Pocklington Loyalty Card gives shoppers access to exclusive discounts and offers at participating shops and businesses.

The new Love Pocklington loyalty card.

More than 100 people signed up to receive a loyalty card within the first two days of the initiative.

It is available to everyone with free cards being given to residents within the YO42 postcode, in Wilberfoss and Fangfoss.

Anyone outside the area can purchase the card for £12 which goes direct to a marketing budget.

The main aim of the card is to encourage the people of Pocklington to shop local.

There is already a variety of offers available through the scheme, which can be viewed at www.lovepocklington.co.uk.

The list of participating businesses is expected grow significantly, giving card holders even more reason to keep it local.

Love Pocklington is a marketing hub which launched in June. Local businesses can sign up to become a ‘partner’ entitling them to various promotional benefits, including a dedicated page on the Love Pocklington directory.

More businesses are being encouraged to become partners to help the scheme grow even further.

All profits made by the scheme is being put back in to advertising and marketing the town to the Yorkshire area and beyond.

Funds may also be made available to local events run by Pocklington Town Council.

Simon Hudson, MD of Love Pocklington said: “By holding a Love Pocklington Loyalty Card you are directly supporting the town and helping local businesses thrive.

“The scheme has been designed to grow and evolve, moving Pocklington forward to becoming a haven for independent businesses.”

Diane Wass from The Acorn Gallery said: “The loyalty card is great because it gives local people a reason to take another look at Pocklington and perhaps rediscover what’s here. The town has changed so much in recent years and many of them will be pleasantly surprised!

“As a business we love it when new people come in for the first time and tell us what they love about art - we hope to have even more of these conversations as more people find us.”

To sign up for a loyalty card visit www.lovepocklington.co.uk.