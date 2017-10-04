Top folk singer to perform at Pocklington Arts Centre

Singer/songwriter Steve Knightley will be appearing at Pocklington Arts Centre next year.

He will perform at the arts centre on Thursday 1 February.

The frontman and songwriter of British folk heavyweights Show of Hands boasts an impressive back catalogue.

His enduring appeal is due to the fact that he is as at home in a folk club in East Devon as he is gracing the stage of a sell-out Royal Albert Hall concert.

The Show of Hands fanbase extends to luminaries such as Peter Gabriel, who has described them as ‘one of the great English bands’.

With his songwriting and commentary more razor-sharp and relevant than ever, Knightley continues to remain at the cutting-edge of folk, roots and acoustic music.

Speaking ahead of the gig, he said: “The 2018 solo tour gives me an excuse to bring out songs from some of my favourite artists, and also to share plenty stories of life on the road – both usually reserved for late nights around a campfire.”

Tickets, priced £18, are available by calling 01759 301547 or by visiting pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.