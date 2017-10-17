Top comedian at arts centre

A top comedian is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre next year after tour dates were announced.

Iain Stirling is back after a summer narrating smash hit Love Island (ITV2) and now you can see his actual face on his brand new tour!

There will be the chance to join Iain as he explores dinner party etiquette and the pressures on a generation brought up in a world of instant gratification.

How has modern living affected our ability to find long term happiness? Can social media ever reflect real life? And why is the floor lava?

Tickets for his U OK HUN? X show at the arts centre on Thursday 3 May go on sale tomorrow (Friday 20 October).

Tickets, priced £20, are available by visiting the pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk website or by calling the arts centre box office on 01759 301547.