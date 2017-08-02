Tony’s 5km walk for charity after heart surgery

Barmby Moor man Tony Smith is undertaking a 5km sponsored walk for heart charities, just two months after being brought back from the dead by a hospital crash team then rushed into the operating theatre for life saving heart surgery.

Tony, 33, lived an active life working on local farms and playing cricket for Woodhouse Grange and Barmby Moor without any hint of health problems.

But all that changed when he collapsed in his kitchen at home after getting up early with his young son. It was the start of a roller coaster day which saw him suffer four heart attacks and undergo emergency surgery.

He was rushed by ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary, then quickly transferred to Castle Hill Hospital’s specialist cardiac unit where he was told to prepare to have a pacemaker fitted after the weekend.

That plan soon changed to a few minutes, not a few days, when his heart stopped a fourth time. His father, Dave, was at his bedside when the drama unfolded: “It was really scary, one minute I was chatting to him, the next all his monitors flatlined and the bleeper went off.

“It was so lucky he was already on the unit, within seconds the crash team was there and doing their stuff, they were absolutely fantastic.”

Tony has only a few memories of his ordeal, but added: “I’m told I was a gonner for about a minute. I had no idea of any heart problems, but the doctors think I had underlying condition which caused my heart to just shut down. I can’t praise the hospital enough for what they did for me, thanks to them I now I get to see my children grow up.”

Tony was back at work just two weeks later, and moved house with his job to Burton Pidsea last week. He and his wife, Kay, are now looking to raise money for the Cardiac Monitoring Unit at Castle Hill Hospital and the British Heart Foundation, and the couple will be taking part in a 5km sponsored walk around East Park, Hull, next Saturday (August 5). His parents have already been collecting around Barmby Moor and at Woodhouse cricket club, but anyone can also donate online via their Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/bhf-and-chh-support-please