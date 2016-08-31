Thousands flock to support the biggest event on charity calendar

It’s a Pockout was a KNOCKOUT for the Pocklington District Lions Club as more than 2,000 people turned out to support the biggest event on their fundraising calendar.

Hosted by Keith Chegwin, the It’s a Knockout style games saw teams of contestants battle over inflatable obstacles, soapy foam and bubbles and lots of water in the fun fundraising challenge.

Splash!

Graham Gillyon, of the Lions Club, thanked the great spirit of competitors and their eagerness to go to battle in the games arena.

He said: “On behalf of the Lions I’d like to thank local businesses who supported the event, the fearless teams of competitors and everyone who attended the day and helped to make the event so special for the Lions who were raising funds to support MacMillan Cancer Care, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, MenCap, The MS Society and Heart Research UK.”

The club are still gathering in sponsorship and funds from the event and plans are in place to present a cheque to each supporting those in need. The total amount raise is not yet known.

At the start of the day there was a real buzz in the town of Pocklington as Geoff Shearsby, Town Crier, Keith Chegwin and Pocko the Lion Mascot, and Mayor of Pocklington Cllr David Sykes led by the York Pipe Band paraded the games contestants through the town and into the games arena.

All the Show One Teams

The sun shone down on the day and more than 2,000 spectators attended the event, entertained by watching the games and supporting the local charities, stall holders and food vendors who also came along to make the day special for the Lions Club.

It’s a Pockout is the biggest fundraising event that the Lions Club have ever hosted and they were so encouraged by the support from the local community that they plan to host another event next year on August 28 2017.

Pocklington District Lions welcome guests and new members at their monthly meetings - for more information about the local Lions club or Pockout 2017 please call The Lions Den on: 0845 833 8539

Let the games begin