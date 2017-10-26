Thornton Lock work nominated for award

A major Pocklington project has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

The Canal and River Trust and Help for Heroes are celebrating being named as one of three finalists in their category of this year’s prestigious Historic England Angel Awards.

The Heritage Heroes project has been shortlisted in the Best Rescue, Recording or Interpretation of a Historic Place category.

Heritage Heroes was set up to support veterans carry out vital restoration work on some of England’s oldest canals.

Phase two of the programme took place at Thornton Lock near Pocklington where veterans worked with the enthusiastic volunteers of Pocklington Canal Amenity Society to restore the Grade 2 Listed lock.

They repaired historic brickwork, replaced timber lock gates, and repaired the lock floor.

While the category winners will be decided by a panel of expert judges, the project is now seeking the public’s support to win a further award.

The Pocklington project now has the chance to win the Historic England Followers’ and Telegraph Readers’ Favourite award chosen solely by the general public.

Residents can cast their votes at HistoricEngland.org.uk/AngelAwards. Voting closes on Sunday 5 November.

Jason Leach, enterprise and restoration team manager for the Canal and River Trust, said: “We are so pleased that Heritage Heroes has been recognised by the Heritage Angels awards.

“The project has literally transformed lives as well as canals and historic structures.

“We are really proud of what the project has achieved and the partnership that we have with Help for Heroes.”

Mike Lee, Help for Heroes project manager said: “We are very excited to be nominated for a Heritage Angel award.

“59 wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans have benefitted from the project and it’s great to see the difference it’s made to their lives. It’s incredible that their work is being recognised by experts.”