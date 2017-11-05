Thixendale firm’s double award celebration

A Thixendale-based business is celebrating after winning two top accolades at the British Farming Awards.

Adam Palmer, of Breckenholme Trading Company, claimed silver awards in the Diversification Innovator of the Year (large) and Family Farming Business of the Year categories. The success was announced at the packed National Conference Centre in Birmingham.

More than 700 people attended the event, which showcased the innovation and achievements of farmers across the agricultural industry.