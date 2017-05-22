This week’s weather with Trevor Appleton

It’s definitely a warmer, drier week with some sunshine most days for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

Monday 22 May: Fine and dry with spells of warm sunshine.

Tuesday 23 May: Similar conditions to Monday.

Wednesday/Thursday/Friday: Very warm and dry with spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature: 24C (75F).

Saturday 27 May: Still very warm with sunny spells but with freshening winds and rain overnight Saturday.

Sunday 28 May: Dry again with sunny spells.

After the weekend the weather will be cooler and more unsettled.