Third move as firm detects further growth

Pocklington-based company Detectamet Limited has moved to a new location on the industrial estate following its expansion in the world of detectable plastic and food safety products.

The company’s new 3,000 square metre building on Pocklington Industrial Estate will include the international export and administration offices, production, finished product storage and despatch facilities.

The company is a global leader in the design, manufacture and supply of X-ray and metal detectable visible products.

Detectamet’s stationery, tools, equipment and materials are widely used in everyday food production areas to reduce the risk of foreign matter contamination.

The move will enable Detectamet to continue to grow its business and to expand its range of products that have been described as the most detectable products in the world.

Detectamet’s president Angela Musson-Smith said: “After launching our business under the stairs at our Yorkshire home we quickly moved into a small unit on Hampden Way in 2005, and moved again in 2009 to Halifax Way

“This third move to Prospect House, 1 Halifax Way, provides us with three times more working and storage area.

“We are over the moon with the new premises and the opportunities it gives us to expand our business further.

“With three times the space of our previous buildings we can expand our stockholding to ensure that the growing demand for our food safety products is not slowed down by a lack of space.”