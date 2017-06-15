The Wolds Diary with Sue Woodcock

At last, a quieter week. I managed to get the dogs out for several good walks, but my poor old dog, Fair, the border collie just could not cope with the heat one morning and was quite happy to relax in the garden instead of on the walk.

In the fields, the crops have suddenly shot up.

In a field of potatoes, that was just a series of deep ridges a couple of weeks ago, now the plants are thriving and the fields of corn are prolific.

One hedge between two field was a real picture, with a profundity of white and pink May blossom, edged with the white of cow parsley, and it stretched for some distance.

Colour is everywhere, from the dandelions to the purple mallow and cowslips and all sorts of wild flowers.

Then, of course, there is the colour from the cultivated plants in gardens. I have a tamarisk tree which has had a beautiful pink frilly blossom and my clematis are thriving.

I have a fine yellow one which is most vigorous. I have planted many vegetables in my vegetable garden, mainly various beans, and cucumbers. The grass is growing at an alarming rate. I have also planted many nasturtiums, for the leaves for salad, and for their colourful flowers.

I have made several visits to nurseries to acquire more plants and equipment. I took a trip into York for some much-needed shopping, and even stopped in at St Saviours church for a coffee. It is a tranquil and comfortable place for mainly the over 60s and they were so pleasant there.

The hedge round my garden had grown at such an alarming rate I asked my handyman to come and clip it to prevent it growing onto the pavement outside.

In the hedge are countless birds nesting and we managed no to disturb them too badly.

I put a bowl of mealworms out for the birds, amongst other things, and a murmuration of starlings promptly descended on the garden. The young, which have not yet developed the stunning colour and decoration of an adult bird, are a sort of mid-brown and they are quite fascinating to watch.

There have been several families, the young sitting eagerly awaiting food with their beaks open, will help themselves the moment their parents are busy elsewhere. In my back garden, I am visited by goldfinches and bullfinches as well as the usual blackbirds, thrushes, tits and, of course, pigeons and collared doves.

There are families of sparrows that sit in the trees and swoop down to feed.

I have two bird baths with water which need frequent refilling. I have had to water the plants every day.

On the Thursday I had been invited back to the Bowls club building at Langtoft to speak to the ladies group there.

It is a charming village not far from Driffield and I had time to pop into the bank on the way.

Driving there is always a delight. You can see for miles over beautiful rural landscapes and there are charming little hidden and unexpected valleys that appear by the roadside.

On the way back, I stopped at supermarket.

The next day I was off out again, this time to Hull to collect music from the library there, to allow the Celebration Singers to start rehearsing Pirates of Penzance (always one of my favourite operettas).

I found another big supermarket outside Beverley on the way back and managed to purchase two large and healthy Montana Clematis.

I then delivered the music to our leader, and gave her one of the clematis. I duly planted it by her fence for her.

I stopped for coffee with her and we generally put the world to rights. Then I got home, walked the dogs, and planted the other clematis against my front fence.

Saturday was a cricket scoring day. I arrived at the meeting place and was given a lift to Carlton Towers cricket club where the ground is very pleasant and I met my fellow scorer, a very mature and sensible lad of 13, whose company made me realise just how brilliant so many youngsters are these days. He was needed to play in the second half so I had to cope on my own for a while.

The tea was wonderful, with the most delicious coffee and chocolate cake and scones (with cream). I ran into some friends I had met at a previous talk I had given there. The match came to a nail-biting finish and unfortunately we just lost, but it was a good day.

I got home, and took the dogs for a short walk.

I helped at church the next morning as an assistant sidesperson.