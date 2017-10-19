The Wolds Diary column with Sue Woodcock

On Sunday evening I went to see a film premiere at The Shire Hall at Howden. I had been invited and was most flattered.

The film is a play that is set in the Wolds and is called A Little In Tents. It was a charming, gentle play with humour and compassion.

I had the most enjoyable evening and afterwards realised that time had flown by. It was a special treat. I was also rather impressed with the Shire Hall. I met most of the actors and was thrilled.

It is really a film I shall remember and can highly recommend.

The next day I managed a short dog walk before setting off for Ripon. I always find the drive there rather pleasant and the view of the magnificent cathedral lifts my spirits. My destination on this occasion was to the Spa Hotel which, I discovered, has most impressive grounds including a croquet lawn. I was the guest of the National Trust Branch Luncheon Club and was treated to a delicious meal and great company before giving my talk.

I was also given some ties. Having spent a pleasant time there I drove home and that evening it was off to the weekly Pocklington Singers rehearsal.

The next day I took the dogs out for a walk, but my old collie was rather stiff so it didn’t last long. I had a quiet day but did manage to mow the lawns (hopefully for the last time this year), and on the Wednesday, I made up for it with a long walk with the four other dogs at one of my favourite places, Allerthorpe Common, which is well run by the Forestry Commission. I tend to avoid it in the heat of summer because of the adders that are there. It was, however, apparently devoid of adders this time and was also exceedingly muddy.

The fungi are most attractive, including a fine display of scarlet and white Fly Agarics, not to mention one or two other poisonous varieties, including a huge display of sulphur tufts as well as some ink caps and I even found a stinkhorn. Of course, the dogs had no interest in any of these but did have a lot of fun spotting squirrels.

My dog, Looroll, has a definite thing about squirrels but on this occasion managed to restrict herself to a staring match with one that had paused half way up a tree trunk to watch us.

I needed shopping the next day but was expecting a caller in the afternoon so had a relaxed afternoon. In the evening I drove to the village of Dunswell, north of Hull and found the local Yorkshire Countrywomen’s Association at the very pleasant St Faith’s church hall there. I even won a raffle prize, (hand cream for gardeners, most appropriate in my case).

The next morning when I woke and tried to call the dogs in from the garden I was without voice, sounding like a timid corncrake.

I was soon aware of suffering from a bit of a cold so I was actually rather sensible. Apart from a necessary shopping trip I kept warm and did some handcraft.