The Wolds Diary column with Sue Woodcock

Another busy week. On the Sunday, my brother and I joined with a friend, and we went to the car boot sale at Pocklington.

It was not as busy as I had hoped but we did cover our entry fee. The next morning we donated what we had not sold to a charity shop.

My brother was due to fly out that afternoon but I had a speaking engagement at the village of Mickleby so my friend very kindly took him to Leeds/Bradford.

The moors were a glorious swathe of purple heather and once at the coast I headed north until I got to a beautiful farmhouse, and a warm welcome from both my hostess and the farm collie, Meg.

The talk was unusual, in a huge barn, and when we got started a number of bullocks came in to listen. The WI group was very friendly and the scones afterwards were delicious.

Tuesday was busy too. I had been asked to speak to the Unison group at the St Olav’s church hall in York in the afternoon. After the talk, I headed north again to a charming village called Thornton-le-Beans.

The village hall is a very good facility and the ladies were a delightful group. I was given some ties and thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

I had a day off on Wednesday, but headed into Hull, to return some music scores to the library and call in at a couple of shops. I walked the dogs on my return and then sorted out a bag full of ties.

On my travels, this week I have noticed the masses of colour everywhere, from great mauve areas of Rose Bay Willow herb in bloom, to the ever-present ragwort showing vivid yellow on the roadsides, to the ripening corn and other crops, including the almost brown oilseed rape and the luscious green of broad beans. The farmers are out harvesting everywhere you look. Even at night you see the lights of tractors hurrying to beat the next rain storm.

The next evening, I was due at Branton, south of Doncaster, for a talk. I found the village hall with little difficulty and as I was very early drove up a nearby country lane and sat in beautiful surroundings in tranquil calm. Then I noticed in the hedge beside me a large and very handsome buzzard.

I think it was as interested in me as I was in it. Having eventually decided I was not suitable prey it flew off. I felt very privileged to have seen it from less than 10ft away.

The ladies at the talk were a wonderful and very appreciative audience and I was able to speak before the business so I could get home earlier. I made it back just before the motorway closed for repairs. I drove back and took the dogs for a late evening walk.

Friday was free, and I made the most of it, catching up on various tasks.

On Saturday I was to have scored for the cricket but it was cancelled, so I set to and started to assemble the new mowing machine my brother had bought for me, having declared mine quite unsuitable and too old.