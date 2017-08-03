The Wolds Diary column with Sue Woodcock

Although my week has not been quite as hectic as the previous one I have, never the less, been busy.

A friend rang me on Monday, just after I had returned from walking the dogs, to say she had been feeling unwell, rather dizzy, and did not trust herself to drive and she needed to go shopping.

It was a sensible move on her part, so I went and fetched her and took her shopping. Later that evening she wanted to go to our little get together with other choir members, and even though we are not really active until September we like to keep in touch.

The next day I was busy round the house and then in the evening I had been invited to speak to the Inner Wheel Club at a charming hotel in Clifton, York. My satnav lovingly insisted on taking me on the inner ring road, but I had allowed plenty of time and found it with half an hour to spare. They have a charming garden there and I supped a coffee in tranquillity until the group arrived, and the talk went very well.

Wednesday was my day, and I was determined to enjoy it. I picked up a friend and we headed off to Driffield, to the Show. It is really a wonderful event and I look forward to it. I had saved a bit of money and enjoyed spending it on cheese, salmon, gin, and many other delicacies. Then we listened to the Driffield Brass band, they were very good. After various very welcome offers of hospitality, at various commercial outlets, we found the horses, to my friend’s delight. She particularly enjoyed a display by some of them. I had acquired quite a few free pens which will keep me going all year, and laden with goodies we made a trip back to the car to unload and having done so, headed back, and watched a dog display before getting to the beautiful sheep. All the sheep looked in splendid condition and I spent some time admiring them.

Then we moved on to the pigs, equally lovely. The weather was hot and sultry and we expected rain but it held back, thankfully. By 3pm we were very warm, very tired, and ready for home. I had also acquired a large toy sheep which I had been wandering around with under my arm for over an hour. It was a very large one and took up a whole seat in the car.

On Saturday, I popped into Pocklington to drop off some things at a charity shop and do a little last-minute shop before heading off to score for the cricket.

There was a particularly silly group of teenagers showing off, riding their bikes with complete disregard for other traffic, or the rules of the road. The same group, having been thrown off the supermarket car park, then went round the back and tried to light fires there.

There was food thrown all over the trolley area. I then moved on and had a great afternoon in the company of Graham, his wife Sue, and their wonderful golden Labrador, Baxter, who were scoring for Selby. I wish my dogs were as well behaved!