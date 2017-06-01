The Wolds Diary column with Sue Woodcock

It seems as the weather gets warmer that I’m getting busier. The rain was rather welcome, at least for me, as my garden was sadly in need of it. I have managed to plant out several climbers and some more vegetables.

This means that everything else is growing at speed as well, the grass, the hedgerows and of course, the weeds.

The blossom on the fruit trees has gone and the foliage is thickening up. The dogs have had differing opinions about the rain. Looroll hates it, and Boo loves it.

The others are not bothered. I have been taking them out in the early mornings.

After a rather relaxed Monday, when I enjoyed the weekly rehearsal of the Pocklington Singers, on the Tuesday I’d been invited to speak to the Townswomen’s Guild at Acomb, on the far side of York.

A friend rang first thing, and said he was taking a coach load of school children to the Yorkshire Museum of Farming in Murton, and I went up to meet him there.

I was able to give him some things for his wife who is poorly, and we had quite a chat.

I drove round the top of York and arrived at the very modern and attractive St Aidan’s church hall. The talk went well and they were a pleasant audience, and I was on talk duty once again the next day, this time at Airmyn in East Yorkshire, at the utterly delightful Airmyn Primary school. I wish I had been to a school as cheerful and stimulating as this seemed to be. I had a great evening and the audience were most responsive.

It was once I was home that I missed my phone, and spent some time searching for it without any luck. The next morning, I rang the places where I had been and there was no trace of it. I do not have an expensive phone but it is pretty essential to my life so I set off to York to the phone shop and got another one and a new SIM card.

My travels took me to Dringhouses, in York, next. Unfortunately, it was York Races day and the roads were chaotic.

I arrived at St Edward’s Church and admired their splendid facilities and their warm welcome. While I was waiting, I sat and did some knitting in their entrance atrium. There was a box inviting any visitors to help make squares for blankets.

The talk was to another branch of the Townswomen’s Guild. One lady seemed rather familiar and when I spoke to her afterwards we realised we had known each other many years ago when we both played cricket for Hampshire together. Talk about a small world!

I drove home and no sooner had I got there then a neighbour called and handed me my lost phone which had been found in a deep puddle in the supermarket car park, and very kindly returned.

On Saturday I went with the cricket team, this time to Selby. Rain interrupted play somewhat but we did manage to finish the match.

I was in very good company doing the scoring, even if we did have to listen to very loud music from the rugby club next door for most of it.