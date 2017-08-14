The week ahead weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week’s weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

This week will be mostly dry with patchy showers and rain on Thursday and Friday.

Monday 14 August: Early brightness giving way to cloudier conditions with a chance of patchy rain.

Tuesday 15 August: Dry with sunny periods.

Wednesday 16 August: Fine, dry and warm with sunny spells.

Thursday 17 August: Bright spells and the risk of patchy rain at times.

Friday 18 August: Unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain. Cooler.

Next weekend: Dry with sunny spells. Warmer on Sunday.