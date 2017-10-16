The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton

There will be sunny spells early in the week with rain expected on Thursday and Friday.
The weekend will be wet and windy with temperatures falling.
Monday 16 October: Warmer than Sunday. Dry with good sunny spells and top temperatures 21C. Becoming very windy later with gusts up to 60mph.
Tuesday 17 October: Winds easing through the day. Fresher but dry with sunny spells.
Wednesday 18 October: Cloudy with rain at times.
Thursday 18 October: A dry start but rain, heavy at times arriving later.
Friday 19 October: Dry for daylight hours, but rain, heavy at times arriving later.
Next weekend: Wet and windy on Saturday. Dry with sunny intervals on Sunday. Turning much cooler over the weekend.
