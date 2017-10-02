The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

There will be plenty of sunny spells along with some blustery showers.

Monday 2 October: Cold and windy with blustery showers and bright or sunny intervals. Gusts of up to 50mph.

Tuesday 3 October: Dry with sunny periods. Less windy but still on the breezy side. Cool.

Wednesday 4 October: Dry with sunny spells. Wet and windy later in the day.

Thursday 5 October: Wet and windy in the early hours. Dry with sunny spells later but continuing windy.

Friday 6 October: Cold and windy with blustery showers.

Next weekend: Cool with sunny spells and blustery showers on Saturday. Dry with light winds by Sunday.