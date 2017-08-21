The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale delivered by Trevor Appleton.
The next few days will see sunshine and showers with rain predicted for next weekend.
Monday 21 August: A lot of cloud but warm with bright or a few sunny intervals.
Tuesday 22 August: Warmer and humid with bright or sunny intervals.
Wednesday 23 August: Cloudy with patchy rain, dry and brighter later. Becoming breezy later.
Thursday 24 August: Fresher and breezy with sunny spells and a few scattered showers.
Friday 25 August: Cool and breezy with sunny intervals and isolated showers.
Next Weekend: A spell of more persistent rain heavy at times is currently expected for the first half of Sunday, otherwise cool and showery.
The outlook is cooler with average rainfall.
