The week ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale

Here is the week ahead weather forecast from local weatherman Trevor Appleton.

It is likely to be dry, sunny and cold early in the week, becoming warmer on Friday and cooling again at the weekend.

Monday 6 November: A cold frosty start with fog patches in places, especially the Vales of York and Pickering, elsewhere sunny and dry. Turning cloudy through the afternoon.

Tuesday 7 November: A dry morning but cloudier in the afternoon with outbreaks of rain.

Wednesday 8 November: Dry with sunny periods.

Thursday 9 November: Dry and milder with sunny periods. Breezy.

Friday 10 November: Dry with temperatures above average though with a strong wind making it feel cooler. Sunny periods.

Next weekend: Cloudy on Saturday with a chance of patchy light rain, turning much colder and windy by Sunday but dry with sunny periods.