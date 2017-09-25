The Searchers head to Arts Centre

One of the 1960s’ great pop groups will be walking into the room at Pocklington Arts Centre next year.

The Searchers, famous for classic hits such as Sweets For My Sweet; Needles and Pins; Don’t Throw Your Love Away; Sugar and Spice and When You Walk In The Room will be performing at the centre on Thursday 25 January.

With total record sales in excess of 50 million, The Searchers still have great appeal to audiences of all ages.

They tour the globe as much today as they have done throughout a fantastic career spanning five decades.

A spokesman said: The band has contributed enormously in establishing the UK as the world’s leading nation in the music industry. There is no doubt that the decade that gave us The Beatles as well as The Searchers and many others was very special and will go down in history as being the most imaginative period of music creativity and expression.

“Their special ‘solo’ concert is a highly entertaining show and has been enthusiastically and warmly received throughout the world.

“Combined with anecdotes and reminiscences, this fully self-contained concert includes all their famous hits, plus many album recordings, B-sides and a selection of other collector and well known favourites.”

Tickets, priced £25, go on sale from Thursday (28 September) at 10am.