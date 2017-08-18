The Market Weighton Police column

Throughout August police officers will continue to operate high visibility patrols of the Market Weighton Town Centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour (ASB).

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Criminal offenders will be challenged robustly, arrested or reported for summons.

Penalty Notices for Disorder or warning letters may be used in appropriate cases however, those who offend should expect to be arrested and dealt with if their anti social behaviour amounts to criminal offending.

The exercise of discretion should not be expected.

Officers will also continue patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

Anyone caught engaging in such activities will be dealt with jointly with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Crimes in your area

l A window of a lorry parked in a field near Market Weighton was smashed.

l A fence was damaged.

l The car key and a mobile were stolen from an unattended car.

l A handbag was stolen in a sneak in burglary in Market Weighton.

l Two dogs were stolen from their kennels in Warter.