The Market Weighton police column

Throughout June, officers are operating high visibility patrols of the Market Weighton Town Centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour (ASB).

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Criminal offenders will be challenged robustly, arrested or reported for summons.

Penalty Notices for Disorder or warning letters may be used in appropriate cases however, those who offend should expect to be arrested and dealt with if their anti social behaviour amounts to criminal offending.

The exercise of discretion should not be expected.

Officers will also continue patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

Anyone caught engaging in such activities will be dealt with jointly with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Crime in your area

l Play equipment at the play park in Fangfoss has been badly damaged by fire.

l Two cars parked near Allerthorpe Woods were broken into and coats, a phone, a sat nav, car keys and other items stolen.

l A bike stand in Market Weighton have been damaged.

l Entry was gained into a business workshop/yard in Market Weighton, damage caused and equipment stolen.

l Decorative garden lights were taken from a front garden in Market Weighton and then abandoned further up the street damaged.

l Entry was gained into a property in Wetwang and searched, however nothing appears to have been stolen as the suspect/s were disturbed.

l Entry was gained into a garage and shed in Wetwang and various electrical items taken.