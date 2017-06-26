The life of an Army parson

Pocklington Probus Club met in the Freemasons’ Hall on Wednesday 14 June where they welcomed Rev Captain Frank Fletcher of the Church Army.

After conducting a small amount of business, Chairman David Brown asked Ralph Smith to introduce Mr Fletcher. Ralph indicated that the subject of Frank’s talk would be “Parson’s Porage” and he said that Frank had had a varied career as a practicing parson.

In his opening remarks Frank told of his early life in many unrewarding jobs culminating, finally, in a call to serve the church.

After initial experience as a lay worker he was eventually ordained as a minister in the Church Army.

In the course of his excellent presentation, Frank described instances were his advice and ministry had been of great benefit to a prisoner.

Some of his many anecdotes made his audience realise that, while life in prison is no party, it does sometimes have humorous moments.

His audience was left with the clear impression of a man dedicated to his calling able to help peoples whatever their condition, or circumstances if they so wished and to do it with a will that some would find very difficult in the strained atmosphere involved.

Frank concluded his presentation with an indiction that he felt the job had been rewarding, unlike his employment in his youth.