The headteacher column with Jonathan Britton

I am pleased to announce that we were nominated for and have won an ‘Educational Outcomes Award’ for 2016.

The award is in recognition of the outstanding academic achievements of both our pupils and staff, based on data provided by the Department of Education, Ofsted and key contextual performance data.

Woldgate School and Sixth Form College.

‘Woldgate School and Sixth Form College has been nationally recognised for its exceptional 2016 performance by the Schools, Students and Teachers Network.

‘Educational Outcomes data analysis has shown the school is in the top 20% of non-selective schools nationally’.

To recognise this achievement the school will be invited to a celebration event in the summer term, when we will receive our award, alongside other high performing schools nationally.

‘The Schools award will be presented to draw attention to the work of high-achieving and innovative schools and teachers’.

We have also received a letter from Sue Williamson, who is Chief Executive of the Schools, Students and Teachers Network.

‘It’s my great pleasure to commend Woldgate School and Sixth Form College on their excellent 2016 performance, and to have the opportunity to highlight and share their great work at our Educational Outcomes Celebration Event.

‘We know how hard teachers work to ensure the success of every child.’

Achievements such as these are testament to the hard work and dedication of pupils, parents and teachers, and they reflect a combination of academic rigour, pastoral care of the highest quality, excellent teaching and learning, complemented by structures that monitor progress and intervene to provide individual support for each and every pupil. By constantly challenging our pupils to excel, we nurture aspiration and strive to cultivate a lifelong love of learning in our young people.

We provide a creative, safe and caring environment where every child is known and cared for as an individual.

In this climate, every young person has the opportunity to thrive as they develop in personality, character and intellect and become a highly successful learner and individual.

Our ethos and holistic education, though, is equally our top priority and complements the academic outcomes achieved by our pupils.

I truly believe that part of what makes this community so special is the holistic education we provide for our pupils.

Our Performing Arts status, extra-curricular clubs, sporting activities and house competitions, combined with our wonderful visits programme, provide pupils with a unique opportunity to appreciate the world around them.

This holistic approach to school life, for me, in combination with the high academic outcomes achieved by our pupils, is integral to a good education and wonderful preparation for future life.