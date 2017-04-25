The farming column with Sam Walton

Normally hill farmers are fairly restricted in what they can do owing to their position and the type of land and buildings at their disposal.

That usually means sheep and cattle, and not much else.

The couple now market 10 carcasses each week.

A young enthusiastic couple who farm in the Llein Peninsula in Wales have come up with the idea of keeping a small herd of Welsh pigs.

It all started quite by accident when they bought a Welsh pig for their freezer and having friend round one evening, they commented on the delicious taste of the pork.

One thing led to another and someone suggested that instead of buying from someone else, why not buy some to breed with and if the pork is always as good as what they had tasted, they could sell it locally.

They now have 23 Welsh sows and actually market 10 carcasses per week on average which includes hog roasts, local and further afield butchers and restaurants with pork pies, sausage rolls, a superb range sausages plus their own cured ham and bacon.

They also sell pedigree boars and gilts.

The Welsh pig is known for it’s succulence, wonderful mothering ability and being very easy to manage.

The family have appeared on Welsh TV and radio and such is the demand that they are now looking for ways of coping with an extra 10 sows to MEAT current demands!

Having adapted some of their old brick buildings to house the pigs, they must now look to source some kind of specialist pig accommodation.

So how did I hear about them?

Some of our readers might know that I have been involved with a magazine called Pig World for the last 30 years and three years ago we introduced the National Pig Awards.

Huw and Ela Roberts entered last year and won the award for Pedigree Breeder of the year.

Guess what they now call the farm.

OINC OINK!!