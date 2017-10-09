The East Yorkshire and Ryedale weather forecast with Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale.

A good deal of dry weather is expected over the next two weeks.

There will be some patchy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the week will be dry with spells of sunshine.

Monday 9 October: Dry with a few sunny intervals developing. Chance of patchy rain overnight.

Tuesday 10 October: Any early patchy rain clearing then dry with a few sunny intervals developing.

Wednesday 11 October: Dry at first but patchy rain through the afternoon, dry again later in the day.

Thursday 12 October: Fine and dry with spells of sunshine. Breezier, but fine and dry with bright or sunny intervals.

Friday 13 October: Warmer, dry with sunny spells, but breezy. 19C

Saturday 14 October: Dry with sunny spells.

Sunday 15 October: After a dry start it is likely to turn wet.