The East Riding of Yorkshire Council Leader’s column with Stephen Parnaby OBE

I don’t think any Pocklington Post readers would disagree with me when I say the East Riding is one of the most beautiful parts of the country.

It is a fantastic place to live, work and visit, with quaint villages, thriving towns and fantastic scenery.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Stephen Parnaby OBE.

However you may be surprised to read that to help keep our streets and countryside looking so wonderful takes £3.1 million more than it should need to.

That’s the amount of money spent by the council last year on cleaning up litter and waste across the East Riding.

It’s staggering, shocking and intolerable.

That money could be spent on such things as road maintenance, adult social care, children’s safeguarding or any of the other 600 services the council provides for residents and businesses. Instead, it is used to clear up people’s mess.

All of us have a responsibility when it comes to this issue, not only so that the money can be better spent elsewhere but, just as importantly, to take away the need for that expenditure by making our towns, villages and countryside as litter-free as possible.

We have the privilege of living and working in this beautiful part of the world and therefore it is the duty of every one of us to do what we can to keep it free of unsightly, dirty rubbish.

That is why the council has launched a Keep the East Riding Tidy campaign and we are asking residents and business to sign a Tidy Pledge to reduce litter and fly-tipping.

The campaign is being run by the council’s streetscene service and we want people to take more responsibility for their own rubbish.

For example, roadside rubbish is a growing problem.

Fast food packaging and cans and bottles thrown from vehicles costs the council thousands of pounds each year to clear up.

All council tax-payers are effectively being saddled with the cost of picking up litter which is just being thoughtlessly thrown out of vehicles every day.

The council has put several hundred wheelie litter bins in lay-bys on main roads over the past year to encourage drivers to dispose of their litter properly and we carry out regular verge litter picking on main routes across the East Riding.

However the problem is increasing so much that we’ve had to fund an extra team of litter pickers just to clean the verges.

By signing our Keep the East Riding Tidy Pledge to help keep communities clean, people will:

l Promise never to drop litter ... and always put it in the bin

l Take litter home if there isn’t a bin nearby

l Take bulky waste to household waste recycling sites.

l When hiring someone to take away rubbish, follow the council’s SCRAP Code and always check they have a waste carrier’s licence to prevent the waste being fly-tipped.

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk and search for fly-tipping to download the Duty of Care leaflet.

Litter and fly-tipping is an increasing problem so please follow these simple steps so that together we can make Pocklington, Market Weighton, Stamford Bridge, our villages and the whole East Riding even cleaner for the benefit of everyone who lives, works and visits here.

To sign the Keep the East Riding Tidy Pledge and stand a chance of winning one of three £25 Love2shop gift vouchers (which can be used in many major high street shops) email your name, address and telephone number to streetscene.enforcement@eastriding.gov.uk.

Write ‘I sign the Tidy Pledge’ in the subject box.