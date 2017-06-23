The East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader’s column with Stephen Parnaby OBE

This month marks the tenth anniversary of the devastating floods which affected the lives of thousands of residents across the East Riding.

On June 25 2007, following days of heavy rainfall on already saturated ground, another downpour created a deluge the likes of which had hardly ever been seen before in the region.

Roads became rivers, thousands of homes and businesses had to be evacuated and emergency services and council staff worked around the clock to help those affected and to try to prevent further flood damage.

In the 10 years since, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has spent a huge amount of time, effort and money on a large number of projects aimed at reducing the risk of further flooding to local communities.

So far, more than £50million has been invested in flood-related works across the East Riding.

More than 100 schemes have been completed in those 10 years, ranging from small drainage improvements costing £1,000 to large flood alleviation schemes costing £13million and even the construction in Paull of the longest glass tidal defence barrier in the UK.

The council has installed remote monitoring equipment at more than 80 locations across the East Riding to measure water levels and flow rates as part of an early warning system.

In the Pocklington, Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge areas alone, the completed projects have so far included:

l The building of a new pumping station in Stamford Bridge to pump flood water from the village square into the River Derwent (costing £70,000).

l Road drainage improvements and new surface water culvert at The Archway, Market Weighton (£6,000).

l Increased culvert size and manhole chamber improvements at Clay lane, Market Weighton (£12,000).

l New trash screen and headwall structure to prevent debris entering and blocking a culvert at Greenland Drain, Barmby Moor (£17,000).

l Repairs and replacement of road drainage system at Yapham (£10,000).

l Repairs to surface water drainage system near Barmby Moor Post Office (£5,000).

l New road drainage system and watercourse improvements at Bolton Manor (£20,000).

l Surface water drainage system extended to reduce the flood risk to nearby properties in Wicstun Way, Market Weighton (£6,000).

l New storm gullies to divert water flows out of the public sewer and creation of an area to retain water in a ditch in Sancton Road, Market Weighton (£8,000).

l Road drain improvements at Fishpond Hill, Kilnwick Percy (£5,000).

l New storm gully in Market Place, Pocklington (£2,400).

l Ditch improvements to retain the public highway at Red House Lane, Market Weighton (£4,800).

l Installation of non-return valves on road gully outlets to prevent Foss Beck from backing up at Wilberfoss (£7,000).

On top of all this, a £5million scheme is being proposed for Pocklington to construct a large flood bund to store potential flood water before it reaches the town centre.

We have received Government funding to help towards many of the schemes.

I’m extremely pleased we have been able to complete so many projects and we will continue to work on further flood alleviation to help protect our communities for the future.