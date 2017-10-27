Who’s eyeing up your house? Hopefully you will never have the experience of being a victim of burglary, but for those who have they will know how awful it is and how long-lasting the impact can be.

We try to tackle and deter burglaries and to bring those who commit crime to book, but the reality is that determined and opportunistic offenders will continue to look for easy targets.

The Crime Matters column with Humberside Police

This is one thing we try to make people aware of at every opportunity.

As the nights are drawing in we often see an increase in opportunist burglaries.

Try to make your home less attractive for burglars and thieves.

Here are some tips to keeping your property protected:

l Lock all windows and doors – this is an obvious one, but half of all burglaries are when people forget to close a door or window and someone simply walks in

l A well-lit home gives the impression that someone is in. Use timer switches to turn lights on while you are out

l Keep valuable items and car keys out of sight and out of reach – take car keys to bed

l Always secure garages, outbuildings, sheds and gates and keep all garden equipment locked

l Fit security lighting in your garden – remember, criminals hate being seen

l Register all your garden equipment and cycles on www.immobilise.com that way if your valuables are stolen we can trace them back to you and give you them back.

l Always report suspicious activity to the police by calling 101 for non-emergencies – if we don’t know what is going on in your area we cannot act to catch those responsible.

l In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, always dial 999

l You can help us by provide information about those who you believe are responsible for crime in your area. You can do this anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Don’t be afraid – be aware. Remember keep your door and windows locked – even when you are in.

If you want more advice please look on our website: https://www.humberside.police.uk/protect-your-home