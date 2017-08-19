The Church Column with Pastor Dr Alex Appiah

Life must have a purpose to become meaningful and worth living. Many go through life without realising their purpose and in order to live an impactful life.

“My food,” said Jesus, “is to do the will of him who sent me and to finish his work.”

You need a reason to live your life rather than just existing.

Your purpose will determine your life choices.

There two groups of people in life – those who are living and those who are existing!

Those who are living wake up in the morning, jump out of their beds and say “Thank God, it’s a new day!”

While those existing drag themselves out of bed in the morning and say “Oh God, it’s another day”.

The living embraces life looking for new opportunities whilst the existing wait for whatever to happen to them.

One faces each day with renewed optimism and full of hope. The other faces each day with dread (fear) and trepidation (anxiety).

You must have a compelling purpose for your life, else you just exist!

Everyone who is living for is living for something.

Some are living for money, riches, fame, power, influence and service. The question is: What are you living for?

There is a purpose for you being here on planet Earth.

You’ll need find it and live it out! I challenge you to seek God for your purpose for living today.

You’ve been given a precious gift call life and you will one day be called to give an account for what you did with your life! – 2 Corinthians 5:10 TLB.

“For we must all stand before Christ to be judged and have our lives laid bare before him. Each of us will receive whatever he deserves for the good or bad things he has done in his earthly body.”

We really can learn from the example of Jesus Christ.

Jesus knew his purpose on earth and he committed himself to finish the work.

1. Jesus’ purpose was to save the lost – Luke 19:10 NLT “For the Son of Man came to seek and save those who are lost.”

2. The purpose of Jesus was to serve – Matthew 20:28 NLT “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

3. Jesus’ purpose determined His lifestyle – Matthew 8:20 TLB “But Jesus said, “Foxes have dens and birds have nests, but I, the Messiah, have no home of my own – no place to lay my head.”