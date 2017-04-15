The church column with Pastor Dr Alex Appiah

Life has unique ways of bringing us to points where we have to make hard choices of either moving forward or standing still and by default move backward.

We come to these points either by our own intentional efforts or circumstances we didn’t ask for.

In either way we have to make choices that determine our future well-being.

The common denominator with all of such life issues or opportunities is that they involve experiencing varying degree of pain or suffering.

This reality of life is summed up in life truths such as “no pain, no gain” “no cross, no crown”.

We must therefore accept that for any meaningful change in our lives to happen we must be prepared to make significant sacrifices.

One of such opportunities, we as a nation have been presented is the triggering of Brexit by the Prime Minister Theresa May.

This is an opportunity for Britain to become independent and control its own future destiny.

There are so many opinions about the future prospects of the country as we negotiate the terms of our exit from the EU.

This national decision has brought about a sharp division of opinions in the country.

On one hand are the doom mongers who believe Britain would be worse off and those who are very optimistic about the vast future prospects of freedom from the restrictions imposed by membership to go out build new partnerships and trade freely with the rest of the world.

As we go through the spring and Easter period, we are all presented with another golden opportunity to examine our lives and take decisions which would certainly affect our eternity.

The Bible says “For God called you to do good, even if it means suffering, just as Christ suffered for you. He is your example, and you must follow in his steps.”-1 Peter 2:21NLT.

In order for us to be saved from our sinful lives, Christ, the sinless had to take our place and endure a painful death on the Cross.

His suffering opened the way for every one of us to experience change.

The event of the first Easter more than 2,000 years ago, still offers us change of lifestyle, renewal of life and hope for a better after life.

Each spring season brings the prospect of new life as new plants and animals spring into life.

We are called to take time to reflect upon our lives, decide to engage in renewal and change activities that would led us into a brighter and better future.

In our quest for better tomorrow, we must remember that there is a price involving hard work and pain to pay in return for a more glorious future.

Again the scriptures tell us “Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later.

“For all creation is waiting eagerly for that future day when God will reveal who his children really are.” – Romans 8:18-19 NLT.

We can take comfort from the fact that if we are willing to endure the hard work there is always a better outcome later in life.

Therefore let’s individually embrace with confidence what Jesus has done for all.

We have hope for a bigger and brighter future, if we would repent (consider our lives and decide to change) and allow God to be our guide and helper.

As a nation, my plea is for us to return to God and place our confidence in his power to make us great again post-Brexit.

I have every hope that Britain would be great again if as a nation, we would be prepared to change our ways, returns to God and affirm our trust in Jehovah, the God of Israel upon whose word our nation is built.