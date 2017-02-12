The church column with Father Michael Sellers

Now we are into February and our New Year resolutions have possibly been forgotten, it might be good to reflect on what are the defining moments of our lives as the years go by.

Catholics often pray the Rosary and meditate on various events in the life of Christ on earth. Then we try to apply them to our own lives in order to find encouragement.

St Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Pocklington.

After the events of Christmas and the early years of Jesus’ life, and before we reflect on his sufferings, death and resurrection commemorated around Easter, we focus on what are known as the ‘Mysteries of Light’.

These events shed light on his mission and also give us some guidance for living.

The first Mystery of Light is the Baptism of Jesus in the river Jordan. After thirty years living in obscurity God the Father announces about Jesus: ‘This is my beloved Son, listen to him’.

Applying this event to our daily lives two thoughts come to mind. Firstly that the baptised person has become a child of God and a brother or sister of Jesus Christ.

This is wonderful blessing to reflect on and also a huge responsibility. We must grow in faith, we must listen to Jesus every day in prayer and in reading his words in the Gospels.

The second Mystery of Light is the wedding at Cana when Jesus changes water into wine.

It leads us to thank God for the blessings of marriage and family life that many of us have received.

It calls us to pray and work for their strengthening in our society as well as to pray for and support those who are affected by broken marriages.

The third Mystery of Light is Jesus’ call to conversion. It is not enough just to say we believe, our faith has to be alive and growing and bearing fruit in good works.

The fourth Mystery of Light is the Transfiguration reminding us of the many times Jesus went away from the crowds to pray and how important is prayer in the life of every Christian.

The final Mystery of Light reflects on the Last Supper and the Holy Eucharist.

For a Catholic going to Mass on Sunday is central to our spiritual lives and is something not to be sacrificed if we are to remain in good faith.

Generally these reflections remind us that every aspect of our lives is surrounded by the love of God and we are called to respond.