Ten of the Best events this week

1 Last Night of the Proms

Castle Howard, Saturday August 19, gates open at 6pm

Soprano Joanna Forest will perform alongside Classical Brit Award Winners Blake. The London Gala Orchestra also join the line up and will be playing popular classics, songs from musicals and Proms favourites including Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Pomp and Circumstance No1. Spitfire fly-past and fireworks.

Tickets: www.castlehoward.co.uk

2 Pilgrimage of Grace Heritage Walk

From Pocklington, Sunday August 20

Soprano Joanna Forest joins the Proms line-up at Castle Howard

Walkers in the East Riding will have the chance to follow in the footsteps of the Pilgrimage of Grace – the event which took place during the reign of King Henry VIII, when religious insurgents in the North of England opposed the king’s dissolution of the monasteries in 1536.

Walkers can meet in the car park in West Green in Pocklington (next to the school) for the walk which starts at 10am on Sunday August 20. The informative guided walk lasts until 3.30pm, and is nine miles in duration.

The walk is not circular, but transport will be provided back to the starting point. Walkers should bring a picnic lunch, and additional food and drink will be available to purchase in the peace café at the Buddhist Centre.

Places must be booked in advance by calling 01482 395320, or online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/events Each place costs £3 for adults; £2 for adults over 60 or children under 16; or a family ticket costs £8 (up to two adults and three children)

Catherine Dixon, of Askham Bryan College, with a lemur

3 Party in the Park

Flamingo Land, near Malton, Saturday August 19

Matt Terry headlines the event. He came to fame after being placed in the boys category on the 13th UK series of X Factor and was eventually crowned the winner. Matt will be supported by the Jeff Dingle Band

“Party in the Park is a great way to spend a summer’s evening and guests can buy a theme park ticket for the day which then gives them free access to the concert,” said Sarah Mills, director of marketing. Alternatively visitors can arrive at 5pm for an hour in the theme park followed by the concert for £10 each.

Explore Burnby Hall Gardens with Rusticus Theatre

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe and a host of supporting acts before the two main acts take to the stage. The event ends at 10.30pm.

Tickets from Flamingo Land website

4 Walk the Wolds

Hudson Way

There is plenty to see all-year round on this walk from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Kiplingcotes Chalk Pit alongside the Hudson Way. This is a 10-mile level footpath which runs between Market Weightonand Beverley. A walk to the top of this old quarry will give lovely views back along the valley.

Free

Matt Terry is due to headline Party in the Park at Flamingo Land

5 Explorer Day

Burnby Hall Gardens, Wednesday August 23

Become a young Percy Stewart for the day. Come and explore the Gardens with Rusticus Theatre Arts Group. Survival in the wilderness. Bracing outdoor performances with activities. Approx 30 mins.

Performances at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

Admission charges apply

6 Watch wildlife

Askham Bryan College, Askham Bryan, York, open Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Askham Bryan Wildlife and Conservation Park is a small wildlife park set in the arboretum at Askham Bryan College.

Outside in the park you might spot monkeys, meerkats and other amazing animals. The indoor Wildlife of the World section is home to a variety of creatures from clownfish to civets.

The park is open weekends and holidays, with a daily talks and events programme so you can learn all about wildlife.

Admission charges apply

7 Follow the trail

Pocklington, any day

Are you looking for something to do with family and friends or seeking a fun day out with the children in Pocklington?

Then why not explore Pocklington on this self-guided Treasure Hunt themed Treasure Trail. As you follow the Trail route, can you solve the sneaky clues set on existing buildings, permanent features and monuments to discover the location of the buried treasure?

The trail starts outside Burnby Hall Gardens and takes you through this traditional market town, finishing in the cemetery. With evidence of habitation since the Bronze Age, the ancient town of Pocklington is refreshingly unspoilt by tourism and a great place to explore.

Cost: £6.99 from www.treasuretrails.co.uk

8 Market day

Market Street, Pocklington, every Tuesday

Pocklington market is held every Tuesday in the centre of Pocklington on Market Street. Featuring a wide range of stalls selling everything from fresh fruit and veg to handcrafted wooden furniture, Pocklington’s traditional market attracts visitors from all over the region.

Free

9 Myths and Legends

Bridlington Spa, every Thursday and Friday until September 1

New summer show from the Spa. A clash of mythical stories and legendary music.

School’s out and a group of friends head off to go camping in the woods. They stumble upon a box containing a riddle to be solved but to unravel its mystery they need to remember and recite the stories they heard as children but with nothing but the music tracks on their mobile phones to help them.

This story-led musical variety show was written and produced by Bridlington Spa to form part of its summer producing season.

Tickets: 01262 678258

10 Ryedale Book Festival

Yorkshire Arboretum, Castle Howard, Sunday August 21

A day-long programme of literary events with a tree theme.

Families will be able to enjoy two different stories, Honey for Tea and Small Finds a Home, followed by simple craft activities such as stick weaving, led by the Karin Celestine. Other guests include storyteller Cat Weatherill, Professor Fiona Stafford will be talking about her book The Long, Long Life of Trees. Poet Daniela Nunnari will be reading her poetry at intervals throughout the day and hosting a lunch time workshop. There will also be an opportunity for visitors to create their own “story-stick”. Volunteers will be on hand to help.

All events are included in the standard admission fee.

Pocklington market is held every Tuesday