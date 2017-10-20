Ten of the Best events in the area

1 Mother Goose: Britten Sinfonia

Toll Gavel United Church, Beverley, Saturday October 21 at 2pm

Bubwith Beer and Cider Festival takes place this Saturday.

An interactive concert to introduce children to the delights of classical repertoire for chamber orchestra – explore five fairy tales accompanied by wind quintet pieces by Maurice Ravel: aimed especially at 5-9 year olds : Tickets cost £6 for adults and £5 for children.

Tickets: Beverley Library, or call 01482 395320

2 Bubwith Beer and Cider Festival

Bubwith Centre, Saturday October 21 from 7pm to midnight

Best-selling crime writer Sophie Hannah.

There will be a great selection of local Yorkshire ales available, this year sourced by Tony Rogers of the Half Moon Brewery at Ellerton.

Ciders will be sourced by Louise Smith from the Jug and Bottle in Bubwith.

Entry includes a commemorative pint glass, tasting notes for the beers and ciders available on the night, a delicious hog roast from D & Y Taylors and raffle and auction prizes.

Throughout the night there will be live music from two local bands – The Habitual Drunkards from Ellerton and headlining – Miles Gilberdale on vocals and guitar and his Blueflies from York. A power – trio of epic proportions with Tony Stiptic on bass and Paul Stiptic on drums – funk, soul, rhythm and blues.

Louise Jameson and Janet Dibley in A Murder is Announced.

The Bubwith Beer and Cider Festival is the main fundraising event for the Bubwith Tennis Club. A ocal tennis club with three artificial grass courts, adult and junior coaching and match play during the season. Winter membership is on offer at the moment – adults £16, over 65s £12 and family £31.

Tickets on line at: www.bubwithbeerfestival.co.uk

3 Bomb Happy

Pocklington Arts Centre, Thursday October 26 at 7.30pm

Helena Fox who wrote Bomb Happy.

The production, is written by Helena Fox and produced by Everwitch Theatre, in partnership with Helmsley Arts Centre and York Normandy Veterans and explores the first hand World War Two experiences of five York Veterans.

Told in their own words, Bomb Happy’follows each Veteran’s unique journey from D-Day to VE Day and highlights the lifelong impact of post traumatic stress disorder.

Tickets: 01759 301547

4 Brassed Off

Pocklington Arts Centre, Tuesdsay October 24 at 7.30pm

British classic Brassed Off comes to Pocklington Arts Centre this autumn for a special 21st anniversary screening followed by a question and answer session with director Mark Herman and several members of the cast. This 1996 bittersweet comedy drama, written and directed by Mark Herman, stars Pete Postlethwaite as Danny, the devoted leader of the Grimley Colliery Band, who is determined to show the Tories ‘we are not defeated’.

Something Wonderful is on at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre

Ewan McGregor, Stephen Tompkinson and Tara Fitzgerald are stand-outs in an impressive ensemble cast.

Tickets: 01759 301547

5Something Wonderful

Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York, until Saturday October 21 , daily at 7.30pm

York Musical Theatre Company explores the masters of musical theatre, Rodgers and Hammerstein of the best loved musicals in history – The Sound of Music, the King and I and Oklahoma. The programme includes Climb Ev’ry Mountain, Getting to Know You, Some Enchanted Evening, Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’, Something Wonderful and many more.

Devised and directed by Paul Laidlaw who siad: Our show will take audiences on a musical journey with an evening of glorious melodies, tears, laughter and lots of happy memories.”

Tickets: 01904 501935

6 Sophie Hannah

Lit Up Festival , Parkway Cinema, Beverley, Thursday October 19 at 7.30pm

Sophie Hannah returns to the festival to talk about her new psychological thriller Did You See Melody?

It is a gripping standalone page-turner about the most famous murder victim in America - except… what if she is not dead?

Sophie will also introduce Deadlier, her personal selection of 100 crime stories written by women, from Agatha Christie to Val McDermid. Deadlier includes prize-winners, bestsellers and rising stars.

Tickets on door

7 A Murder Is Announced

York Theatre Royal, until Saturday October 21, daily at 7.30pm and a matinee on Thursday at 2pm and Saturday at 2.30pm

Miss Marple investigates in the Middle Ground Theatre Company production of the classic Agatha Christie mystery A Murder Is Announced. The production stars Louise Jameson and Janet Dibley with Tom Butcher, Sarah Thomas, Gemma Oaten and Dean Smith.

The residents of Chipping Cleghorn are astonished to read an advert in the local newspaper that a murder will take place at Little Paddocks, the home of Letitia Blacklock. Unable to resist, the group gather at the house at the appointed time, when the lights go out and a gun is fired. Enter Miss Marple, who must unravel a complex series of relationships and events to solve the mystery of the killer.

Tickets: 01904 623568

8 Movers and Shakers of Pocklington Canal

Old Court House, George Street, Pocklington, Thursday October 19 at 7.30pm

Next talk at the meeting of Pocklington and District History Group. Phil Gilbank will talk about the building of the canal and the people who made it happen. All welcome.

Admission £2 on door

9 Halloween and Bonfire Night

Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Saturday October 21 to Sunday November 5

There will be a variety of exciting Halloween and bonfire night activities taking place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens throughout half term between.

Events include themed garden and house trails, under fives story times, witch crafts and potion making sessions, walks from Rusticus Theatre Arts including a brand new ghost walk (something for the more mature visitors), zombie archery, face painting all rounded off with the ever-popular pumpkin carving. Also brand new for 2017 is a scary Halloween photo booth in the Orangery.

Visitors can end the holidays with various activities themed around bonfire night.

Admission charges apply

10 Children in Need Walk

St John’s Methodist Church, Market Weighton, Sunday October 22

A Children in Need Walk, sponsored by Country File. The family ramble meets at 12.45pm for a 1pm start – five miles or two miles. Tea and coffee at the chapel after the walk.

Call: 01430 871001

Mother Goose