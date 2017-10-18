Telephone scam warning

Humberside Police is advising people in the East Riding area to be cautious following reports of a telephone scam targeting the elderly.

The scam involves a call from someone pretending to be from the police fraud squad, advising that there has been suspicious activity on the victim’s bank account.

The victim is then told that they must attend the bank to withdraw money after which they are urged to call a given number, at which point ‘undercover officers’ would arrange to meet them.

Sometimes the caller may ask the victim to call them back on a local police number so they can confirm their identity. However, when the victim hangs up, the caller will then stay on the line so when the victim rings back, it is the same person or an accomplice that answers.

The police will never ask you for your account number or pin detail and anyone asking for your financial details unsolicited should be treated with suspicion.

Humberside Police cyber crime inspector Kevin Foster said: “We receive many reports of scams like this one, but thankfully most people see them for what they are, and report them to the police without giving away their personal or banking details.

“I would urge all residents to be vigilant and if you have elderly relatives or neighbours please ask them to be aware of this scam.”

If you receive a call of this nature please report it to the police on 101 so that we can investigate. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.