Teenager Chris soars to maiden solo flight

A teenager has made his first solo flight in a glider at Wolds Gliding Club’s Pocklngton airfield.

Chris Edmunds, who was celebrating his 14th birthday, was watched by his proud family and club members.

On the day of his solo flight Chris had a couple of check flights with the club’s chief flying instructor John Norman before taking to the skies alone.

Chris, a pupil at Huntington School and an Air Cadet with 2487 (Easingwold) Squadron has ambitions to be a commercial pilot.

Chris, who joined the club in January as a junior member, said: “I’d really like to thank all the instructors at Wolds Gliding Club who have helped me over the last three months. I’d recommend gliding to anyone who had a passion for aviation.”

Mr Norman said: “Chris has shown great dedication and skill to reach solo standard since January. It is a wonderful achievement.

“With the solo age for gliding now 14 we are working hard to develop these younger pilots who will be the future of the club and the sport of gliding.”

If you want to try gliding the club is holding a taster session on Saturday 24 June when visitors and residents can just come along from dawn to dusk on the day and take a flight with a club instructor for £25. Visit www.wolds-gliding.com to find out more about the taster day or any other aspects of the sport at Wolds Gliding Club.