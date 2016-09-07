Teenager assaulted in Pocklington

Police are investigating the alleged assault of a 15 year-old girl from Pocklington who was allegedly kneed and kicked by another teenage girl.

The alleged assault happened at 3pm on Monday September 5 at the rear of the Coop, in George Street.

A 15-year old girl was allegedly kneed and kicked by another teenage girl.

A police spokesperson said :"We are working with the family of the victim and the school that both girls attend to ensure the incident is dealt with appropriately and robustly."

The incident was recorded on a mobile device and has been widely shared on social media. As this is live police investigation police have request that the public do not share the video. Police have also asked that the public does not name anyone involved in the incident as it may prejudice any court case if people are named or identified.

Incidents like this have serious consequences, not only for the people directly involved but also those involved in recording and posting on social media.

The family of the victim have requested that they do not wish to speak to the press about the incident and are supportive of the police investigation thus far.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, if anyone can help officers with their investigation, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 2212609.

